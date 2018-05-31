Sioux Falls Homeowners Could Vote on $190 Million Referendum in September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Homeowners in the Sioux Falls School District may vote to raise their own property taxes for the sake of three new schools.

It would be the district’s largest bond referendum ever.

“In Sioux Falls we need a new high school by 2021. We need a middle school by 2021 and a new elementary by 2024.” says Vernon Brown.

Brown says new schools for Sioux Falls are not wants, they’re needs. Brown was a part of a 30 member task force compiled to solve the district’s overcrowding issues.

“If we want them to have a space in the schools we need to do something as a community,” says Brown.

After weeks of deliberation the group decided on a $190 million bond referendum that could go on a special election ballot in September.

“It is the largest tax referendum in our city’s history, but the beauty of it is that it does break down,” says Brown.

The bond would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by $24 a year for the next 25 years. The money would be used to build the new schools by 2024.

The school board still needs to approve the proposal before it goes to a public vote. Board President Kate Parker says she’s in favor of the bond since it’s a way to accommodate a growing number of students.

“We’re at the point where were only funding what we need to fund, so it is $2 a month on an average home in Sioux Falls. It’s less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks,” says Parker.

While more funding might worry taxpayers supporters say it’s a bargain for the benefits to education.

“No other economic investment in our community can do more impactful work then these… improving conditions for our students and teachers, and creating equity across the district in our schools,” says Brown.

Next week the task force is reviewing its proposal one more time. The school board is scheduled to decide June 11th whether to put the referendum on a ballot.