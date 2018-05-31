Storm Still Inspired By Championship Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm are at Green Bay Friday night with an 8-3 record and just 1 loss behind the I-F-L leaders-Iowa and Arizona. But 2 of the Storm’s 3 losses have come to the Rattlers who won the IFL championship last year when they came into the Premier Center and took it to the home team. That still serves as inspiration for Kurtiss Riggs and members of his team that were in Sioux Falls last season.