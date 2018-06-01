HIGHLIGHTS: Storm Blaze Past Blizzard

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm played their last regular season road game of the 2018 season in a week 15 contest against the Green Bay Blizzard on Friday, June 1st. The Storm defeated the Blizzard 60-21.

The first half was low scoring. The Blizzard would be the only team to score in the first quarter after a four-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Hicks to Kezlow Smith. The Storm would own the second quarter with three consecutive scoring drives to propel the Storm to a 19-7 lead to end the half. The first score came from a 12-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown, then Lorenzo Brown would hit Judd Harrold for a 13-yard touchdown and lastly Damien Ford would reel in a 14-yard touchdown from Lorenzo Brown.

Sioux Falls opened the second half with a 56-yard kickoff return by new-comer Damond Powell. The Storm would go on to score four consecutive touchdowns to end the quarter with a score of 47-7. First the Storm capitalized off a Blizzard turnover with a 11-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Judd Harrold, next Lorenzo Brown found Damond Powell for a 28-yard touchdown and then Lyle McCombs reeled in a three-yard touchdown from Lorenzo Brown.

The Storm would be the first to strike in the fourth quarter after Dillion Turner would find Lyle McCombs for a 25-yard touchdown, extending the Storm’s lead to 53-7. The Blizzard would answer with a 50-yard kickoff return by B.J. Hill to bring the score to 53-14. The Storm responded with a eight-yard quarterback keeper by Dillion Turner, putting the Storm on top 60-14. Blizzard quarterback Bryan Hicks would answer with a 18-yard pass to B.J. Hill to bring the final score to 60-21.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 12 out of 15 passes for 141 yards and five touchdowns. Brown also rushed for 18 yards and one touchdown. Dillion Turner completed five out of six passes for 52 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for nine yards and one touchdown. Judd Harrold and Lyle McCombs each had two touchdowns while Damond Powell and Damien Ford each reeled in one touchdown. Defensive back Trey Wafford led the team in tackles with nine while Damond Smith II had one pass break-up and Marlon Moore grabbed one interception. Defensive lineman Claude Davis had one fumble recovery and one pass break-up while Owen Williams had two sacks.

The Sioux Falls Storm return home next week for a week 16 contest against the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday, June 8 for a 7:05pm kickoff.