NWS: Most Active Severe Weather Month in Sioux Empire Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The month of June and severe weather in the Sioux Empire coincide.

A mixture of moisture from the gulf of Mexico, and heat, in June, combine to develop more thunderstorms. Other parameters create stronger instability in the atmosphere. This is why our severe weather season ramps up in June.

If we are in a slight, or enhanced risk, for severe weather, your severe weather plan should be ready to go. And on a day like today when the Sioux Empire is at risk, staying forecast aware is the best option.

“If you’re out during the day, have a way to get warnings, so that way, you can get indoors, and get into a place of shelter. That you’re not outdoors when lightning, or damaging winds, or hail strike,” said Philip Schumacher, Operations Officer at NWS in Sioux Falls.

Tornadoes are not the most killer with severe thunderstorms. Lightning is number one, so when thunder roars, go indoors, and don’t go back outside until thirty miles after the last clap of thunder you hear.