Police: Two Recently Stolen Guns Recovered After Accidental Discharge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say they have recovered two handguns that were stolen earlier this week.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Sioux Falls Inn located in the 1300 block of West Russell Street for a report of a gun shot.

Police say there were three to four people in a room when a handgun was accidentally discharged. Police say everyone excluding 19-year-old Dama Traore, fled the area. Through the investigation and with help from surveillance, police say Traore attempted to hide the guns outside. Police recovered the two handguns outside of the room.

Traore was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Police say there were no injuries and some damage to the room.