“SPIRIT RIDE” – TRAVELING MEMORIAL DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Spirit Casket Relay

(SIOUX FALLS, SD − 06/15/18) It’s been described a “Traveling Memorial Day” by some and an “American cultural

phenomenon” by others as the Spirit Ride continues the unique journey it began in June of 2017 to promote public

awareness of the Move Over law. The ceremonial Spirit casket has been relayed throughout the nation from tow truck

to tow truck, and before year’s end will have passed hands in 300 cities with truck processions totaling over 10,000

trucks from towing, fire, police and EMS.

The Spirit casket will relay to Jim and Ron’s Service Inc in Sioux Falls, SD on 06/15/18 at the Sanford Sports Complex 2210 W Pentagon Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 at 11:00AM, when police, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and tow operators will gather for a ceremony paying tribute to fallen first responders

killed on the roadways.

The focal point of the Ceremony is the Spirit casket: custom built to eight feet in length and painted by wrecker artist,

Cecil Burrowes. The artwork features scenes of first responders working on the roadways, depicting the risks they

face. One scene shows a towman carrying the world on his back as cars whiz by. Another scene portrays a police

officer at an accident scene with a truck bearing down at his back.

The color scheme of the casket represents patriotism and tragedy. On one end are red and white stripes and faded stars.

On the other end are red, white, and blue bars: red symbolizing the blood sacrificed, white – the spirit of the fallen, and

blue – the loss to family.

The ceremony includes a blessing recited by all present and the singing of “Bless the Spirit Riders,” an original song

composed as an anthem for the Spirit Ride.

Spirit Ride ceremonies also feature, twirling rain sticks, color guards, Taps buglers, bagpipers and original folk songs

performed live in tribute to first responders who have been struck down while working on the roadway. The man who

built the casket, veteran singer, songwriter Mike Corbin, is on hand to sing the Spirit Ride’s anthem, Bless the Spirit

Riders.

Processions of up to 100 trucks follow the casket which carries the message, Slow Down, Move Over. There is a Move

Over law in each state of the Union, designed to protect first responders and other roadside workers, but according to

the National Safety Commission, 71% of Americans are not aware of this law.

The Spirit Ride has been generating TV, Radio, Print and Internet media coverage of its ceremonies and processions

all across America, and most importantly its message of Slow Down, Move Over.