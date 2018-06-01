Sutton resigns from South Dakota Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Board of Regents says Bob Sutton of Sioux Falls has resigned from the board.

Sutton was named president and CEO of Avera Health on Thursday. His resignation from the regents was announced Friday and takes effect Monday.

Sutton says he put “great value on higher education” and is pleased he was able to help shape it in South Dakota. He has served on the board since April 2013, and has been board president since March 2017.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says Sutton has been “a great advocate” for state universities and their students.

Daugaard will name a successor to complete Sutton’s term, which ends in 2019.

The regents are the governing body for South Dakota’s six public universities and two special K-12 schools serving deaf and blind students.