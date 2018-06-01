“The Sioux Chef” Teaches Modern Indigenous Cuisine Class at Plum’s Cooking Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not often you hear of places serving up modern indigenous dishes, but one chef came to Sioux Falls and taught people how.

Sean Sherman gave himself the nickname “The Sioux Chef.” Plum’s Cooking Company brought Sherman to Sioux Falls to hold a class on modern indigenous cuisine.

There is a lot of indigenous history, and culture, on the land of which we stand and walk. One thing that can tie all of that together, is food.

“And share the knowledge that I’ve gained and just get people to think about food in a different sense. And to kind of see the world differently, especially through an indigenous prospective,” said Sherman.

Sherman hopes to continue picking up speed and open indigenous restaurants around the county. Some items Shermans had on the menu for the class were cedar raised bison, roasted squash, rosehip sauce, and cedar maple tea.