Trump says Canada mistreats US farmers

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Canada has mistreated U.S. farmers on trade and officials there “must open their markets and take down their trade barriers!”

His tweet came Friday, the same day steel and aluminum tariffs were scheduled to take effect against Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The U.S. allies pledged retaliatory countermeasures and warned of a trade war that would ultimately hurt American consumers.

Trump tweeted: “Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?”