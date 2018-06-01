US Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio Calls for End of Indian Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A US congressional candidate in South Dakota is defending his proposal to eliminate Native American reservations.

Neal Tapio says if elected changes would begin by declaring a state of emergency on tribal reservations. Treaties with Native American tribes would need to be renegotiated.

Tapio describes the reservations system as “broken,” with crimes against children, drug use and poverty plaguing communities. Tapio cites government corruption at state and federal levels as contributing to these problems.

He says if elected, he will take the steps necessary to address them.

“We have to have the courage to face these problems head on, and we have to understand the root cause of that problem. I have determined that the very reservation system takes away human dignity. Dependence of any kinds steals a person’s soul,” said Tapio.

Tapio describes many tribal leaders as “resistant” to his ideas. He’s facing Dusty Johnson and Shantel Krebs for the republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary.