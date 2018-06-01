Why Sioux Falls is Experiencing a Lifeguard Shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Grab your sunscreen and towel – school is officially out for summer. The Sioux Falls School District’s last day of school was Friday. Now, it’s time to trade school for the pool. That’s right – Friday is also the opening day for Sioux Falls city pools.

However, South Dakota has a low unemployment rate at less than four percent. Now, it’s tougher than ever to recruit workers, like the lifeguards that keep your family safe.

KDLT’s Allison Royal tells us how they’re still making a splash despite the challenges.

The smell of chlorine, the feel of sunscreen – they’re all staples of summer. These are some of the reasons these kids may one day grow up to be lifeguards.

“When they were kids, they looked up to lifeguards,” said Jean Pearson, the recreation program coordinator. “They feel like this is one way that they can pay it forward.”

However, with such a low unemployment rate in Sioux Falls and South Dakota, it’s been a little bit of a challenge to find enough lifeguards to staff the pool.

“Everybody’s fighting for staff, especially in the summertime,” said Pearson. “We’re all fighting for the same pool of kids.”

Fortunately, the city has a few ideas to work around the shortage.

“I’ve been thinking outside the box for the last two years to try to make the job as appealing as I can,” said Pearson.

Here’s some of the challenges they’re up against. Many potential lifeguards are teenagers that want to spend their time with their friends, not working. Some people just aren’t outdoorsy.

On any given day, the city has about 69 lifeguards on duty. Even though they’re a little short on staff, they say that when the time comes, they’re all in.

Lifeguards also must be certified by the American Red Cross. While safety is priceless, the training comes with a $185 price tag.

“They do have to get an additional certification, and sometimes, kids aren’t willing to do that,” said Pearson. “They’re not willing to give up a weekend.”

However, if you put in three months poolside, the city will reimburse you.

If you’re interested in keeping cool by the pool this summer, you need to be 15 years or older to lifeguard. That lifeguard certification course is good for two years. After that, it costs $125 to renew.