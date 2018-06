Brandon Valley Success Carries Over to Legion Season

Brandon Valley Opens New Field With Pair of Wins

Brandon, SD – Brandon Valley Baseball has had quite an exciting couple weeks.

The Lynx claimed the 2018 South Dakota State A Baseball Championship with a 5-2 victory over Pierre last week.

Fresh off of winning the state title, the Brandon Valley Legion team opened their brand new turf field with an 8-6 victory over Sioux Falls West Thursday night and a 4-1 victory over Huron Friday night.