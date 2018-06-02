Fat Goat Coffee Company Opens in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, S.D.- Family owned businesses are an important part of South Dakota communities. One Mount Vernon mom wanted to be part of that, so she opened up her own business this January.

In the Knecht household they love their goats, but they also love coffee. So Nanette Knecht combined the best of both worlds. She is the owner of Fat Goat Coffee Company. The name of her business is inspired by her twelve goats. As she was researching names for her new business, she came across this story.

“Goats discovered the coffee bean. A goat farmer had his goats and noticed they were a little rambunxious and did a little investigating and figured it out so him and this monk decided to turn it into coffee,” said Knecht

She knew the name was meant to be. You can read the story on her company Facebook Page.

Family is very important to Knecht and she hopes her business reflects that. It’s been a great bonding time for her and her kids, they’ve been a big help.

“They do a lot for me, when I set up coffee fairs and stuff like that they’ll help with the set up and help with customers and stuff like that, so I’m very proud of them.”

When they’re out at the events someone always asks them about their goats.

“’You should have your goats with you’ and I’m like, I know I probably should,” said Knecht.

For now people will just have to enjoy the goat packaging.

Knecht comes from a line of entrepreneurs and has seen the impact small businesses can make.

“Oh it keeps the community strong for sure,” said Knecht.

She likes how it brings people together.

“Sit around you know, have a cup of coffee, talk with friends and it’s just a good fun time.”

So she’s excited to bring another coffee option to Mount Vernon

She only wants the best for her neighbors so her goal is for it to be fresh, gourmet quality.

The beans are roasted by nanette’s cousin in indiana at maple city roasters and then shipped to her.

If anyone wants to taste test them she says she’s always up for a coffee party and maybe she’ll bring the goats.

She sells the coffee from her house, but is excited to announce people can now pick it up at Get Pinned Homemade off main street in Mitchell. She can also ship it to people. In the future she hopes to own a tiny coffee shop or mobile coffee truck