NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Augustana Vikings Win NCAA Division Two World Series

Vikings Defeat Columbus State 3-2 In Title Game

CARY, N.C. — The Augustana Viking baseball team has defied long odds and made history.

Augustana defeated Columbus State 3-2 on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina to win the College World Series and the NCAA Division Two National Championship.

No program from the Northern Sun or old North Central Conference had ever won a title. No program farther north than Illinois (Illinois State in 1969) had ever won a Division Two Baseball National Championship.

Not only did Augie make history, they did so without losing a game at the World Series. The championship victory typified the Vikings run-pitching and timely hitting. Ace Jacob Blank, making his debut after missing the previous World Series games with muscle tightness, pitched a complete game and struck out 12.

The Vikings went ahead in the 4th inning on an RBI single from Ryan Nickel and an RBI Bunt single from Lucas Barry. Columbus State tied the game at 2 on a 2-run homerun by Robert Brooks. The Vikings took the lead for good again in the 6th inning on a JT Mix 2-out RBI single.

It is the fourth national championship in Augustana history, joining softball (1991), women’s cross country (2011), and men’s basketball (2016).

Check back later for video highlights and the Augustana game recap. Tune into KDLT News at 6 and 10 for highlights and reaction.