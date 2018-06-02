Saltdogs Route Canaries

Sioux Falls, SD – The Lincoln Saltdogs plated five runs in the first inning and strolled to a 10-1 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium

The Saltdogs racked up 16 hits from eight different batters and seven of them had multi-hit nights. RF Curt Smith and C Dashenko Ricardo led the way as they each had three hits in the game and LF Brandon Jacobs and 1B Nathaniel Maggio provided more fire power as they both had two hits and combined for six RBIs. Jacobs started the game off with a three-run home run in the first inning and he added a solo home run later in the night.

For the Canaries, 2B Tyler Wolfe went 2-for-4 and DH Jabari Henry scored his team’s only run with a solo home run.