Sioux Falls Police Investigating Friday Night Downtown Robbery

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (From SFPD:) On 6/1/18 around 10:43 pm Sioux Falls Police Department Officers responded to the area of W. 11th St. and S. Prairie Ave for a robbery at a nearby business.

The initial investigation revealed that a subject entered the store and attempted to purchase some items without ID, and was refused. While leaving the business the subject pulled a gun and threatened the employee, then grabbed several items and fled the scene with another subject in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a younger black male 5’5”-5’6” 120 lbs with dark hair, wearing dark clothing and jeans. The suspect was accompanied by a black female and was believed to have fled in a silver car. No one was injured and the investigation is on-going.