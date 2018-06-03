Canaries Drop Series Finale to Lincoln

Sioux Falls, SD – In a Sunday matinee rubber match, the Sioux Falls Canaries (5-10) fell to the Lincoln Saltdogs (10-7) by a score of 16-5. Sioux Falls came back to within two from a seven-run deficit, but ultimately dropped Sunday’s game.

Early in the game, Sunday’s matchup looking to be a pitcher’s duel between Canaries’ starter Joe Bircher and the Saltdogs’ Austin Robichaux. Each pitcher took a no-hitter into the third, where the game took a turn in favor of Lincoln. The Saltdogs scored seven runs in the inning, four of which came on a pair of homeruns. From there, Bircher and the Canaries settled in and mounted on their comeback attempt.

Tyler Wolfe’s fourth-inning two-RBI single put Sioux Falls on the board and Blake Schmit singled home Maxx Garrett in the fifth to put the score at 7-3. With two outs in the sixth, Garrett came to plate again, nailing a double to score both Wolfe and Patrick Fiala. The double put the Canaries’ deficit at two, but Sioux Falls stranded runners in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings, unable to close the gap.

In the seventh inning, Lincoln would score another pair of runs on a Curt Smith homer, extending their lead to 9-5. Bircher ended his day after throwing 107 pitches over 6.1 innings of work. The game ended with the score 15-5 in favor of Lincoln.

In the game, Schmit’s third three-hit performance of the season led the way for Sioux Falls. He improved his season average to .361 with a pair of singles, a double and an RBI. Maxx Garrett’s first multi-hit game of the season helped bring in a pair of runs, moving to 4-11 at the plate in 2018. Four of the five Canaries’ runs came with two outs.

Sioux Falls travels to Chicago for a three-game series with the Dogs, an off day on Thursday, and a weekend series at St. Paul. The Canaries will return to the Birdcage on June 11, where they will kick off a seven-game homestand against Chicago and Winnipeg. Canaries fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.