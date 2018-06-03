Sioux Falls Business Prepares forNext Generation of Tower Climbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Everyday you might listen to the radio, watch TV or use your phone, but you probably don’t think about how you’re able to do that. Sioux Falls Tower And Communications is one of the companies that makes it all possible.

They opened their new 25-thousand square foot corporate headquarters and training center today. The new facility has three different types of towers to train on. they are all indoors so workers can practice regardless of the weather. New employees will be able to train in a safe and controlled environment.

“The cellular industry is getting so technical we have to make sure they understand how to hook up an antenna, how to test that antennae, how to make sure the antenna is talking to everyone’s cell phone out there,” said Craig Snyder, President and CEO.

Senator John Thune and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr attended today’s grand opening. They say new headquarters will allow for more broadband and the latest broadband technology.