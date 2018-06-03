South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers Injured, Patrol Vehicles Damaged in Late Night Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (From SDHP) – Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers engaged in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in southwest Sioux Falls.

Troopers were able to disable the stolen vehicle near the intersection of 41st Street and Marion Road. The vehicle sustained damage, and two Highway Patrol vehicles were also damaged.

The suspect took off on foot and was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Two Troopers were injured and for minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested for numerous traffic related charges along with Grand Theft and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.