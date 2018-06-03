Three Injured in Overnight Sioux Falls Crash

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (From SFPD: ) Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sioux Falls Police officers were dispatched to N. Minnesota Ave and W Benson Rd for an injury accident.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Ford Expedition, occupied by an adult male, was stopped for a red light in the construction zone when it was rear ended by a 4 door Saturn sedan that was occupied by 3 adult males.

All three occupants of the Saturn were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Expedition did not receive any injuries during the accident.

Once at the hospital the Saturn driver’s injuries were classified as life-threatening by medical personnel.

The front seat passenger sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and a rear seat passenger sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol consumption may be a contributing factor to the cause of the accident.

The SFPD traffic accident reconstruction team was dispatched to the scene to complete the investigation.

No arrests were made at this time.

Criminal charges will be considered once the crash investigation is completed.