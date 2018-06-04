Authorities Arrest Teen in Connection with Chamberlain Homicide

KDLT Newsroom,
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Yellow Lodge in connection with a homicide over the weekend in Chamberlain.

The Attorney General’s office states an incident occurred in the early morning of June 3rd at a residence located at 313 East King Street.

Yellow Lodge is charged with first-degree murder and is in custody with no bond set.

This case is being investigated by Chamberlain Police Department, Brule County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest.

