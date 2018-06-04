Authorities Arrest Teen in Connection with Chamberlain Homicide
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Yellow Lodge in connection with a homicide over the weekend in Chamberlain.
The Attorney General’s office states an incident occurred in the early morning of June 3rd at a residence located at 313 East King Street.
Yellow Lodge is charged with first-degree murder and is in custody with no bond set.
This case is being investigated by Chamberlain Police Department, Brule County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.
