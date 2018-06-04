Canaries Club Chicago

Birds Win First Game Of Road Trip 7-1

ROSEMOUNT, IL — Sioux Falls starting pitcher Dylan Thompson paved the way to a 7-1 win against the Chicago Dogs with a stellar performance on the mound.

Thompson improved to 2-1 on the season as he threw eight scoreless inning and gave up just two hits in the process. He walked just three batters and struck out five. The Canaries backed him up offensively with a pair of runs in the second, a LF Burt Reynolds solo home run in the fourth and four more runs in the fifth. C Maxx Garrett had a tremendous day at the plate going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Reynolds went 2-for-3 and scored three times. 2B Trey Vavra’s solo home run in the ninth inning provided Chicago’s only run of the day.