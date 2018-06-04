Chris Grayson Drives Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A lot has changed for Chris Grayson since his first tenure with the Canaries.

“You know you keep all doors open in this game. You keep on good terms with all your employers so situations like this are always available.” Canaries Outfielder Chris Grayson says.

Playing 2015 and parts of 2016, chris showed flashes but never quite caught on with the Canaries.

“I think for him, when he got shipped out of here and he ended up in the Frontier League and he was bounced around from team to team, that was a wake up call for him. He needed to change his attitude, he needed to be more prepared, he needed to put in the work.” Canaries Manger Mike Meyer says.

And Grayson did, returning to the American Association last year with Fargo-Moorhead and becoming one of the league’s top offensive players.

“it’s not about getting better, it’s about getting smarter. so the older i get, the more i play, the more i learn. so learning from those guys and bringing it back to this league, it just made me a better ball player because i got smarter.” grayson says.

Convincing the Canaries to bring him back to Sioux Falls, where he’s become the team’s homerun and RBI leader.

“He’s the engine. I mean, he plays hard, he’s ready to go every day, he just wants to win, he’s putting it all on the line for us everyday. That carries over because when you have a guy like that who is busting his tail for you every day you want to do the same for him.” Meyer says.

And is eager to keep getting better.

“Well the motivation is to show myself what I’ve never done before. I’m always competing with myself. So 2016 I was better, 2017 I was better, I plan on 2018 being better than 2017.” Chris says.>