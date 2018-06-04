Congressional Candidates Spend Last 24 Hours on the Campaign Trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they’ll have three congressional candidates to choose from.

Dusty Johnson, current Secretary of State Shantel Krebs, and State Senator Neal Tapio are all hoping to earn the Republican bid for U.S. House.

“For me, an opportunity to go to Washington D.C., try to be relevant, try to be effective, try to make sure that we’re making good decisions that don’t get in the way of South Dakota families and businesses,” said Johnson.

Dusty Johnson, former Public Utilities Commissioner and former Chief of Staff to Governor Daugaard says he’s ready to make tough decisions for the state and the country.

“Limited government, good, conservative values, about how we can make this country better through more economic opportunity,” he said.

Current Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says she’s focused on peeling back the red tape.

“Whether it be a farmer or a rancher or small business owner or even families, they’re just saying they’re tired of the federal government getting in the way of their businesses and their lives and they are asking me to go to Washington D.C. and deregulate and get the federal government out of the way of their businesses.”

Krebs says she’s aiming for the Ag Committee, and wants to work to repeal Obamacare.

“Something that people have a choice between, two career politicians and somebody like myself who’s a business man and an outsider,” said State Senator Neal Tapio.

Tapio considers himself the least “politically minded” of the three, and says he just wants to focus on the bigger issues:

“I’m very concerned about the direction of the country; we’ve got trillion dollar deficits and $21 trillion dollars in debt. We’ve got out of control social welfare spending and an endless war on terror,” he said.

All three say they’re ready and willing to work alongside President Trump.

Whoever wins the primary will face former circuit judge Tim Bjorkman in the general election November 6.