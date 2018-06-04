Junior Achievement’s 100 Hole Challenge Swings into 20th Year

BRANDON, S.D. – The 20th year of Junior Achievement’s “100 Hole Challenge” kicked off this morning.

The perfect weather is making it easy for people, including KDLT’s Mark Ovenden to participate in the event. The challenge started in 1998 as a way to raise money for the non-profit, and two decades later, people are still swinging.

“I’ve been doing this for 11 years because I really believe in JA and the cause and teaching kids about economics as a banker,” said Matthew Smith.

“And its a great chance to raise money for junior achievement,” said Mark Ovenden, “I wish I had time to be in a classroom, some day I will, but in the meantime this is my contribution to what is a great cause.”

Each golfer raised at least $2,500, and the event raises roughly $100,000 each year. The money funds JA programs that teach kids about business.