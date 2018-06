Motorcyclist dies in collision with deer

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a deer in Union County.

The patrol says the 64-year-old man was westbound 5 miles northwest of Elk Point Sunday about 3:30 p.m. when the deer jumped into the road, colliding with the bike and throwing the victim from the motorcycle.

Authorities say the man was wearing a helmet, but later died from his injuries.