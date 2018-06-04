Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Truck Runs Stop Sign

The adult male driver of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle is said to be in critical condition after being hit by a truck in rural Dell Rapids.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened Sunday, June 3rd at 6:02 pm at 248th Street and 470th Ave. The motorcyclist and a passenger were heading north on 470th when a 2003 Dodge Ram failed to stop at the intersection. The driver was taken by helicopter to Sanford Hospital and is listed in critical condition. An adult female passenger on the bike was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, she is listed in serious condition.

Neither occupant of the pickup was injured, but the driver, Trent Mathew Wagner, of Baltic, was arrested for reckless driving and driving suspended.