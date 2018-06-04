National Champion Vikings Celebrate & Say Goodbye

Augustana Returns To Ronken Field After Winning Division Two National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time since winning the NSIC Tournament nearly a month ago, full stands at Ronken Field welcomed back the Division Two National Baseball Champion Augustana Vikings.

The team and fans celebrated the program’s first ever title this evening. It helped drive home the reality that Augustana had become the first northern team in 49 years to win a championship. But it was bittersweet since this is the last time the team will be together.