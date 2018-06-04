Noem & Jackley Rally Support During Statewide Tours

SIOUX FALLS, SD – It could be a tight race for the two Republicans running to secure the GOP ticket in the South Dakota governor’s race. Both tried to sway voters and got some words of encouragement from supporters Monday.

Congresswoman Kristi Noem made a stop in Sioux Falls on her “All In” statewide tour. Noem has a background in agriculture, business and served in the state legislature. She says she’ll move South Dakota away from the status quo.

“New businesses, reforms to state programs, I’ve been very clear that we need to do things in a different manner, be much more innovative, go after new industries and better address our crime and drugs,” she says.

It was hard to miss Attorney General Marty Jackley, who arrived in an RV with his name on it at 11th Street and Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. He greeted a crowd and highlighted downtown safety. Jackley says leading up to the election, he’s keeping things positive.

“I’m talking about the great things in South Dakota, talking about what I’ll do to create those new and better-paying jobs, to strengthen education, improve healthcare and continue to keep our streets safe here in South Dakota,” he says.

After Tuesday’s primary, it’s back to campaigning for the winner. In November, they’ll face Democratic challenger Billie Sutton, who’s running unopposed.