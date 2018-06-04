Out and About with Addie: Week of 6/4

From a Summer White Out Party in support of something green, to time with a Princess, a Bubble Parade, Hops and Hondas, planning for a trip to Alaska and more, Addie Graham-Kramer joins us once again with a look at what is happening throughout the region this week.

Thursday, June 7, 2018 – Summer White Out

Thursday, June 7, 2018 – How to Travel: Alaska with the O’Haras

Friday, June 8, 2018 – The Bubble Parade

Friday, June 8, 2018 – Hops & Hondas Tour

Saturday, June 9, 2018 – World Wide Knit in Public Day

Saturday, June 9, 2018 – 3rd Annual Princess Party at Storybook Land

Sunday, June 10, 2018 – Paddling Fair