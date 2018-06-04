Pelleting plant targeted for Napa Junction

NAPA JUNCTION, S.D. (AP) – Developers say a new pelleting plant in Napa Junction will go a long way in helping the region solve its natural gas woes.

Dakota Protein plans to build a plant north of the existing Dakota Plains Ag facility that will produce grain pellets for range cattle and feedlots.

Yankton Area Progressive Growth finance officer Brian Steward tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan ground breaking is expected July 1 with operations beginning next spring.

One of the biggest issues faced at Napa Junction – and in the Yankton area as a whole – is the lack of natural gas capacity for larger entities.

Project Partner Toby Morris says natural gas won’t be much of an issue for the pellet plant.