Permit Filed for McKennan House Demolition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A three-year battle between neighbors in a Sioux Falls Historic District appears to be nearing an end.

The owners of a monster house in McKennan Park have filed a permit for the home to be destroyed. According to the city’s website, Joseph and Sarah Sapienza filed a razing permit for the house on South 2nd Avenue.

It is unknown when the demolition will happen, but a judge last month gave the Sapienzas until June 16th to move the house or tear it down.

The home is about eight feet too tall and stands too close to their next door neighbors. The case went as far as the state supreme court.