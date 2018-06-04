Primary Ballot Includes Republican Candidates for Lincoln Co. Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – Voters in Lincoln County will take the next steps in selecting a new Sheriff tomorrow.

The spot will be open as Sheriff Dennis Johnson has announced he’s retiring after 2o years. Four candidates are currently eyeing the spot.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman, Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Swenson and retired DCI Agent Jim Severson.

Canton’s Police Chief David Miller is running as an independent candidate and will appear on the ballot in November.