Rock Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Grandfather, Setting Home on Fire

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. -A northwest Iowa man accused of stabbing his 84-year-old grandfather to death has pled guilty.

20-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. On Monday, Rodriguez was sentenced to 50 years on the murder charge and 25 years on the arson charges, with the sentences running consecutively.

On October 29, 2017, police and fire crews responded to a fire at 1416 15th Street in Rock Valley. Crews were unable to rescue an elderly man still inside the residence. The investigation reveled that Rodriguez, who had fled to Utah, may have started the fire.

An autopsy reveled that the elderly man suffered knife wounds before the fire.

In an interview with a Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent, Rodriguez confessed to the stabbing and to starting the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY

ROCK VALLEY, IOWA — A 19-year-old man is facing first degree murder and arson charges in the death of his grandfather.

According to a release from Rock Valley Police, Rock Valley Fire Department responded on Oct. 29 to a house fire in the 1400 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, Iowa. Authorities say a portion of the house was fully engulfed in flames. Inside, they found the body of 84-year-old Luis Luevanos, who police say suffered multiple stab wounds before the fire.

Investigators learned that Santos Rodriguez Jr., a grandson of Luis Luevenos, who also resided in the same home, had traveled to Utah after the fire. DCI Agents traveled to Utah and conducted an interview of Rodriguez Jr… in which the suspect made admissions to stabbing his grandfather and intentionally setting the fire afterwards. He was arrested in Utah on Wednesday.

Rodriguez Jr. charged with Murder in the First Degree, a class A felony, and Arson in the First Degree, a class B felony. He is currently in custody in Utah and awaiting extradition back to Iowa, with bond set at $1 million.

The investigation is on-going and anyone having information related to the fire is encouraged to contact the Rock Valley Police Department.