Old Explosives Found at New Construction Site

Demolition explosives found at Sioux Falls construction site
Associated Press,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls police bomb squad was called to a construction site after some old demolition explosives were unearthed.

Authorities got a call about suspicious devices on Friday in a construction zone northeast of Interstate 229 and East 26th Street.

Authorities determined the devices were old construction demolition explosives. The bomb squad detonated them early Saturday, making a loud noise, but there was no other damage.

Police say several roads were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

