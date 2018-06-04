State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

Four Tournaments In Aberdeen, Watertown & Dell Rapids

ABERDEEN, WATERTOWN & DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — The final events of the 2017-18 SDHSAA calender are underway.

Four State Golf tournaments teed off in South Dakota on Monday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Girls’ State A Tournament in Dell Rapids and the Boys’ State B Tournament in Watertown.

Team standings after day one for all four tournaments are listed below.

H.S. GIRLS’ GOLF

STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN

TEAM STANDINGS

1. O’Gorman (236)

2. Aberdeen (342)

3. Yankton (343)

4. Brandon Valley (360)

5. Huron (364)

STATE A MEET @ DELL RAPIDS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Sioux Falls Christian (371)

2. Madison (375)

3. Belle Fourche (376)

T4. Parkston (379)

T4. St. Thomas More (379)

STATE B MEET @ WATERTOWN

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Burke/South Central (263)

2. Howard (268)

3. Deubrook (274)

4. Flandreau (289)

5. Castlewood (312)

H.S. BOYS’ GOLF

STATE B TOURNAMENT @ WATERTOWN

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Great Plains Lutheran (239)

2. Platte-Geddes (248)

3. Parker (251)

4. Hamlin (258)

5. Ipswich (262)