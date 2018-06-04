State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

Four Tournaments In Aberdeen, Watertown & Dell Rapids
Zach Borg,
ABERDEEN, WATERTOWN & DELL RAPIDS, S.D.  —   The final events of the 2017-18 SDHSAA calender are underway.

Four State Golf tournaments teed off in South Dakota on Monday afternoon.  Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Girls’ State A Tournament in Dell Rapids and the Boys’ State B Tournament in Watertown.

Team standings after day one for all four tournaments are listed below.

H.S. GIRLS’ GOLF
STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  O’Gorman (236)

2.  Aberdeen (342)

3.  Yankton (343)

4.  Brandon Valley (360)

5.  Huron (364)

STATE A MEET @ DELL RAPIDS
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Sioux Falls Christian (371)

2.  Madison (375)

3.  Belle Fourche (376)

T4.  Parkston (379)

T4.  St. Thomas More (379)

STATE B MEET @ WATERTOWN
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Burke/South Central (263)

2.  Howard (268)

3.  Deubrook (274)

4.  Flandreau (289)

5.  Castlewood (312)

H.S. BOYS’ GOLF
STATE B TOURNAMENT @ WATERTOWN
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Great Plains Lutheran (239)

2.  Platte-Geddes (248)

3.  Parker (251)

4.  Hamlin (258)

5.  Ipswich (262)

