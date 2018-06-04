State Golf Tournaments Tee Off
Four Tournaments In Aberdeen, Watertown & Dell Rapids
ABERDEEN, WATERTOWN & DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — The final events of the 2017-18 SDHSAA calender are underway.
Four State Golf tournaments teed off in South Dakota on Monday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Girls’ State A Tournament in Dell Rapids and the Boys’ State B Tournament in Watertown.
Team standings after day one for all four tournaments are listed below.
H.S. GIRLS’ GOLF
STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN
TEAM STANDINGS
1. O’Gorman (236)
2. Aberdeen (342)
3. Yankton (343)
4. Brandon Valley (360)
5. Huron (364)
STATE A MEET @ DELL RAPIDS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Sioux Falls Christian (371)
2. Madison (375)
3. Belle Fourche (376)
T4. Parkston (379)
T4. St. Thomas More (379)
STATE B MEET @ WATERTOWN
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Burke/South Central (263)
2. Howard (268)
3. Deubrook (274)
4. Flandreau (289)
5. Castlewood (312)
H.S. BOYS’ GOLF
STATE B TOURNAMENT @ WATERTOWN
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Great Plains Lutheran (239)
2. Platte-Geddes (248)
3. Parker (251)
4. Hamlin (258)
5. Ipswich (262)