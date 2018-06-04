Teachers from 4 states to tour North Dakota coal country

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – More than 100 teachers from four states are headed to North Dakota coal country.

The Lignite Energy Council says elementary and secondary teachers from the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana are attending a seminar next week in Bismarck on how the coal known as lignite is mined and used to produce energy.

The seminar includes a tour of a mine, power plant and the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah.

The Lignite Energy Council says it has been offering the seminar since 1986, and more than 3,600 teachers have participated since then.

Teachers can get graduate credits for attending the seminar.