USD’s Discovery District Announces Anchor Tenants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The USD Discovery District in Sioux Falls announced two anchor tenants today.

SAB Bio-Therapeutics and Alumend will be using the space fore research and manufacturing. The bio-tech companies will be housed in multiple buildings totaling more than 125,000 square feet.

Organizers plan to break ground this fall and to have the first building completed by 2020. The park is described as South Dakota’s first live-work-play innovation community.

The 80-acre property is projected to include 26 privately developed buildings, costing more than $314 million.