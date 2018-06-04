Voters to Decide on Measure to Change Marsy’s Law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Voters across the state will see a measure for Amendment Y on the ballot tomorrow.

The measure looks to make changes to Marsy’s Law that voter approved in 2016. Marsy’s Law is considered a “victim’s rights” law that added protection for crime victims to the South Dakota constitution.

The change would allow victims to opt in or out of those protection and would allow law enforcement to share information about a crime with the public to help with an investigation.

Supporters say the changes are needed to help manage some of the challenging and unintended consequences of Marsy’s Law.

Opponents of Amendment Y say there’s no proof the change will bring about the desired changes.