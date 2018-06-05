25-Year-Old Dies in Motorcycle Crash Overnight

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A 25-year-old man died early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on I-29 in Sioux Falls. The accident happened around 12:35 a.m. according to a press release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

The driver was on a 2003 Honda CBR600 and heading northbound on I-29 when he lost control after crossing over the 12th Street overpass. Troopers report he was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

 

