Aderhold is Medalist, GPL wins Boys B golf title

WATERTOWN, SD… Great Plains Lutheran had great balance led by Nick Hansen’s 151 (3rd individually) and won the State “B” team title by 26 shots over Platte/Geddes and Parker. Individually, Judah Aderhold of Aberdeen Christian chipped in for par on the final hole to shoot a 69 and clinch the individual championship by 2 shots ahead of JJ Beck of Gregory.