Belle Fourche Team and Payson Birkeland win Girls State “A”

DELL RAPIDS, SD… The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers appeared to have won the State “A” team title in girls golf and Kate Wynja the individual crown Tuesday after shooting a 75 in Dell Rapids. It would have given Wynja a 5-shot victory. But she accidentally signed an incorrect scorecard that said she made a 4 on the 18th hole when she actually made a 5. She reported the mistake but it was too late and the best player in Class “A” was disqualified by rule. Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche became the medalist and her Broncs won the team title by 10 shots over SF Christian.