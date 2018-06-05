Burke/SC wins State B led by Tressa Bull

WATERTOWN, SD… The Burke/South Central girls golf team is always very good. But the last 4 years Deubrook has just been better. But Tuesday they stopped the Dolphins 4-year reign as state champs with a 19 shot victory. And medalist honors was a battle between teammates with Tressa Bull prevailing by 1 shot over Taylee Indahl. Bull took 167 shots over 2 days and Indahl 168, giving them a clean sweep of a team title and medalist honors.