Dusty Johnson Wins South Dakota Republican House Primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson has won the South Dakota Republican House primary.

Johnson had a strong lead over Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Neal Tapio the whole night, winning 47 percent of the votes.

Johnson has a 12 year history in state politics. He served as a policy staffer for former Governor Mike Rounds and as Chief-of-Staff for Governor Dennis Daugaard. He also served a term as Public Utilities Commissioner.