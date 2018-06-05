Electronic Voting Issues Cause Delays in 8 Counties on Primary Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Electronic pollbooks are creating technical difficulties and extending poll hours for some precincts.

The Secretary of State’s office says eight counties chose to use electronic voting methods today, which experienced “sporadic loss of connectivity.”

Those counties include Brookings, Brown, Hughes, Pennington and Yankton. Some counties switched back to paper ballots in response.

Officials in Pennington County have extended voting hours for some precincts until 8:45 mountain time.

Voting results can’t be made public until all polls have closed.