Kindergarten Teacher from Tennessee Killed in Crash Near Plankinton

A beloved kindergarten teacher from Bristol, Tennessee died Monday in a one-vehicle crash west of Plankinton. The 52-year-old was on vacation and traveling with family, KDLT News has confirmed, at the time of the accident. The victim’s name is not yet being released pending notification of family.

The victim was among five other passengers in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia westbound on Interstate 90 when he lost control. The vehicle rolled across the median, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The Highway Patrol reports the eastbound lanes of I-90 were shut down for several hours due to the crash, and traffic was rerouted. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.