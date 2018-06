Kristi Noem Wins Republican Nomination for South Dakota Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Congresswoman Kristi Noem has won the republican nomination for South Dakota Governor.

Noem won over Attorney General Marty Jackley with 57 percent of the vote.

Noem served as South Dakota’s lone Representative for seven years. She will face against Democratic candidate Billie Sutton in the general election on November 6.