South Dakota Primary Election Underway; Polls Open Until 7PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While there’s still time to vote this afternoon, some decided to cast their ballots right away this morning.

Polls close at 7 p.m. throughout the state, with the results of each election expected to come in later this evening. Voters in Sioux Falls headed to the polls taking pride in the civic duty, and knowing that their ballot shapes the future of our state.

Whether a primary or general election, voters say no matter what your opinions are, making your voice heard is something everyone should do.

“It’s very important for the future of our state and our city whenever the elections come up. It’s your choice to vote, it’s your obligation, and it gives you power,” said Sioux Falls voter Angie Ausland.

You must present a valid photo ID to cast your ballot. Only voters registered with the republican party will be able to choose between republican candidates. While party registration isn’t required for democratic primary races.

Voters can view their sample ballot and polling location online through the Secretary of State’s website here: sos.sd.gov.

Make sure to stick with KDLT News on air and online for statewide election coverage and results throughout the evening.