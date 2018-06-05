SOUTH DAKOTA PRIMARY

GOP governor, House races top South Dakota primary ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Republican primary voters picking a nominee for South Dakota governor also will select a candidate for a statewide congressional seat while joining other residents in weighing changes to the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time, with Republicans choosing in their governor primary between Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.

Former Public Utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio are competing to be the GOP’s congressional candidate.

While voting in the GOP governor, House and state legislative races is reserved for registered Republicans, all voters will be able to cast ballots on Constitutional Amendment Y. That measure would tweak Marsy’s Law to cut down on unforeseen problems it has created.