Votes Still Being Cast as Brown County System Goes Down

Brown County Auditor, Maxine Fischer, tells KDLT News that the county is experiencing some problems with the voting system this morning. But she adds, everyone that has come in is still voting, ballots are being documented, the volunteers and staff are handling everything just fine, and a fix should be in the works soon. The process may just take voters a few minutes longer than it might normally to vote.

The problems started shortly after the polls opened this morning. Fischer said a patch is in the works. Brookings County tells KDLT that a couple of its computers go down briefly but the auditor there says there were never any issues for voters casting their ballots.